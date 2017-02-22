Man's body found in Cambridge house destroyed by fire
Cambridge firefighters searching for a missing man in the debris of a house destroyed by fire Monday night made a sad discovery at approximately 10 a.m. when they found the body of 67-year-old Curtis Deberry on the first floor of the structure on Dunning Lane. Guernsey County Coroner Dr. Sandra Schubert ordered Deberry's body be sent to the Licking County Coroner's Office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
