Happy Birthday
Marjorie Holmes is celebrating her 95th birthday on Monday, Feb. 27. She was born on Feb. 27, 1922 in Cambridge. She made Cambridge her home for these 95 years, along with her late husband, James Holmes, who passed away on June 6, 1994.
