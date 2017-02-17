Cambridge woman charged for assault on niece
A Cambridge area resident is facing a domestic violence charge after an alleged assault on her niece at the suspect's Skyline Drive home. Cambridge police charged Betty M. Wallace, 44, with one count of domestic violence following the incident late Thursday afternoon.
