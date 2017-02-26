Cambridge overdose victim revived

According to reports, four officers arrived at the residence in the 300 block of North Eighth Street shortly after 5 a.m. After conducting a protective sweep of the house, they reportedly found a 30-year-old woman in the bathtub of an upstairs bedroom. The bathtub was filled with water, and a man in the bathtub with the victim said he was trying to revive here, but was unsure on what she might have overdosed.

