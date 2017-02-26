Cambridge overdose victim revived

According to reports, four officers arrived at the residence in the 300 block of North Eighth Street shortly after 5 a.m. After conducting a protective sweep of the house, they reportedly found a 30-year-old woman in the bathtub of an upstairs bedroom. The bathtub was filled with water, and a man in the bathtub with the victim said he was trying to revive here, but was unsure on what she might have overdosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.