5 for Monday: Five articles in the Monday, February 20, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian

2) Fire damages structure, land on Garvin School Road Firefighters from four departments were dispatched to battle a grass and structure fire Saturday afternoon at a Garvin School Road property in southern Guernsey County. 3) Shenandoah High School hosts Be Aware program An interactive trailer and a presentation aimed at educating community members and parents on the more subtle symptoms of drug abuse were part of a program at Shenandoah High School this past week.

