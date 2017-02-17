5 for Friday: Five articles in the Fr...

5 for Friday: Five articles in the Friday, February 17, 2017, Daily Jeffersonian

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

2) Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner: Ron Guthrie honored with Distinguished Public Service Award Ron Guthrie became the latest recipient Thursday of the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce's Distinguished Public Service Award. 3) Plans continue for Noble Local capital improvement projects The Noble Local Board of Education continued discussion of capital improvement projects set to take place over the summer during the board's Thursday, Feb. 16 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ... Jan '17 Sara belaj 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec '16 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,890 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC