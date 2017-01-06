Trial date set for Cambridge man accused of inducing panic
A trial for a city resident accused of inducing panic when he activated an alarm at Walmart while fleeing through a fire exit has been scheduled for Jan. 31 in the Cambridge Municipal Court. Wade Cavanaugh, 28, is facing one count each of inducing panic, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief for allegedly taking a nap in a restricted area at the Southgate Parkway store and then fleeing when discovered by an employee.
