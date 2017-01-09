Tractor-trailer overturns on Interstate 77
The Cambridge post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover accident involving a tractor-trailer traveling northbound on Interstate 77 in southern Guernsey County. The driver of the commercial flatbed truck reportedly suffered serious head trauma and was being transported to Southeastern Med in Cambridge by United Ambulance Service.
