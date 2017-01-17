Taking root in Cambridge
Cambridge Street Department workers Dustin Derry, left, and Jared Jasielum backfill around an oak tree they planted last week in front of Cambridge City Hall. Street department workers have planted more than 100 trees around Cambridge during December, including all the ones for the Oakland Boulevard project.
