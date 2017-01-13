Report of burglars leads to Cambridge drug arrests
A report of a possible burglary in progress at a Madison Avenue residence led to the arrest late Wednesday night of three individuals suspected of drug offenses. According to Cambridge police reports, officers were dispatched after the owner of residence called to report she believed someone to be inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec '16
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16)
|May '16
|Dar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC