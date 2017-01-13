Report of burglars leads to Cambridge...

Report of burglars leads to Cambridge drug arrests

A report of a possible burglary in progress at a Madison Avenue residence led to the arrest late Wednesday night of three individuals suspected of drug offenses. According to Cambridge police reports, officers were dispatched after the owner of residence called to report she believed someone to be inside.

