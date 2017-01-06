Rea and Associates donated nearly 30,000 pounds of food
During any given week across Ohio, 230,000 people receive emergency food assistance and 35 percent are children under the age of 18. And, 50 percent of Ohioans are left to choose between paying their heating bill and putting food on the table. These sobering statistics and many others were identified as a result of a comprehensive study conducted by Hunger in America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16)
|May '16
|Dar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC