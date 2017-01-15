Purple Heart back in Fremont family's...

Purple Heart back in Fremont family's hands

Carl Ivan Bond's wallet, which still contained some French currency, and other items were returned along with the Purple Heart. Carl Ivan Bond's lost Purple Heart is returned to his grandson Jeff Bond of Fremont and the rest of the family Saturday at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums in Fremont.

