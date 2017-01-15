Purple Heart back in Fremont family's hands
Carl Ivan Bond's wallet, which still contained some French currency, and other items were returned along with the Purple Heart. Carl Ivan Bond's lost Purple Heart is returned to his grandson Jeff Bond of Fremont and the rest of the family Saturday at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums in Fremont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec '16
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16)
|May '16
|Dar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC