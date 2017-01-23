Now and Then: The Potter Davis Building
The time-faded paint on the corner of the building in the current photograph was fresh when the postcard was printed years ago. Several decades separate the two images, but some features on the Potter Davis Building in downtown Cambridge remain the same.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ...
|Jan 17
|Sara belaj
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec '16
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC