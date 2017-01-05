Now and Then: Cambridge Moose Lodge
A few decades ago the home of the Moose Lodge in downtown Cambridge, located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Wheeling Avenue and Sixth Street, was razed. In its place rose a branch location of Peoples Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16)
|May '16
|Dar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC