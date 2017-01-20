Man charged for fleeing from Cambridge cops

Police identified the man who led Cambridge police officers and Guernsey County sheriff's deputies on a foot pursuit before being located inside a vacant house as former Arkansas resident Anthony B. Middleton. Officers charged Middleton, 29, with one count each of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, and criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, following his arrest Thursday morning.

