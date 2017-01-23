I-70 crash claims truck driver
A tractor-trailer hauling more than 21,000 pounds of mail struck a concrete bridge support on Interstate 70 near the Quaker City exit late Saturday afternoon, killing the driver and spilling most of the truck's load onto the roadway. According to the Cambridge post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Stapp was westbound on I-70 driving the tractor-trailer when the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.
