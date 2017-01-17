Honoring Dr. King's legacy
Randolph White , president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Committee in Cambridge, has a light-hearted moment with a number of dignitaries attending Monday's Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Luncheon at Unity Presbyterian Church in Cambridge. The annual luncheon was well attended by community members.
