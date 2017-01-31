Dix Communications announces GateHous...

Dix Communications announces GateHouse Media to purchase newspapers after 119 years of operation

Gatehouse Media, which operates 121 daily newspapers, numerous weekly and niche publication and is a nationwide leader in website services, has agreed to purchase the newspaper division of Dix Communications. Gatehouse publishes the Canton Repository, which sits in the heart of the Dix publications geographically.

