Dix Communications announces GateHouse Media to purchase newspapers after 119 years of operation
Gatehouse Media, which operates 121 daily newspapers, numerous weekly and niche publication and is a nationwide leader in website services, has agreed to purchase the newspaper division of Dix Communications. Gatehouse publishes the Canton Repository, which sits in the heart of the Dix publications geographically.
