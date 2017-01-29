Deputy Kerns to lead Dog Shelter
From a historic perspective, Karla has had an interest in the dog warden position for many years. Her planning and persistence to gain the necessary training and qualifications paved the way for her success in securing the position as Chief Dog Warden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ...
|Jan 17
|Sara belaj
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec '16
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC