Cambridge post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol holds Buying With Bears program Dec. 24
On Christmas Eve, troopers with the Cambridge post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted their annual Buying With Bears program to benefit area disadvantaged youth. The 25 participants were treated to breakfast at the East Wheeling Avenue McDonald's restaurant before heading off to Walmart to shop for holiday gifts.
