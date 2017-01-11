5 for Wednesday: Five articles in the...

5 for Wednesday: Five articles in the Wednesday,January 11, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

2) Peoples to lead Cambridge City school board in 2017 Meeting for the first time in 2017 Tuesday, the Cambridge City School District's Board of Education reorganized for the year. 3) Myers retires from New Concord Police Department William Myers accepted a plaque from New Concord Mayor Brett Essex on the occasion of Myers' retirement from the Village Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec '16 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16) May '16 Dar 1
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC