5 for Tuesday: Five articles in the T...

5 for Tuesday: Five articles in the Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, issue of The Daily Jeffersonian

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

2) Kimbolton woman jailed for felony investigation A Kimbolton woman remained incarcerated as of press time today on a felony investigation hold issued by Cambridge police after suspected illegal narcotics were found in her possession during a traffic stop Sunday night. 3) Crash downs power lines in Cumberland A two-vehicle accident Sunday evening left Cumberland residents without power for approximately five hours and sent one motorist to a Zanesville hospital with minor injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec 13 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16) May '16 Dar 1
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,536 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,521

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC