5 for Thursday: Five articles in the Thursday, January 5, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian

2) Two are jailed during narcotics investigation Cambridge police jailed two individuals during a narcotics investigation Wednesday night that started when K-9 officer Breeze alerted to a vehicle during a traffic stop on the city's North Side. 3) Kmart stores in St. Clairsville, Zanesville closing Authorities have confirmed that Kmart stores in St. Clairsville and Zanesville are scheduled to close this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.