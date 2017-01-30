5 for Monday: Five articles in the Monday, January 30, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian

2) Area man reportedly exchanges stolen item A 36-year-old Lore City man was ordered to be held in the Guernsey County Jail after he allegedly traded a four-wheeler suspected of being stolen with a Cambridge resident in exchange for his Jeep. 4) Singer with area ties scores spot on countdown Meadowbrook graduate Ryan Robinette is making waves in the music industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.