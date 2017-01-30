5 for Monday: Five articles in the Mo...

5 for Monday: Five articles in the Monday, January 30, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

2) Area man reportedly exchanges stolen item A 36-year-old Lore City man was ordered to be held in the Guernsey County Jail after he allegedly traded a four-wheeler suspected of being stolen with a Cambridge resident in exchange for his Jeep. 4) Singer with area ties scores spot on countdown Meadowbrook graduate Ryan Robinette is making waves in the music industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge ... Jan 17 Sara belaj 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec '16 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC