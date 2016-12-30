Two flee after separate shoplifting incidents in Cambridge
Cambridge police investigated multiple shoplifting incidents Thursday at a Southgate Parkway department store including two incidents where the alleged thieves tried to flee from officers on foot. Police officers charged Chasity Dawn Willey, 40, Cambridge, with single counts of theft, criminal damaging and criminal trespassing following an alleged shoplifting incident at the Walmart store.
