Salesville motorist 'critical' after morning crash

Authorities have identified the man found unresponsive in his truck following an accident at the intersection of Putney Ridge and Easton roads Friday morning as James McManaway, a 54-year-old Salesville area resident. McManaway was initially transported by United Ambulance to Southeastern Med where he was stabilized before being flown by emergency medical helicopter to Ohio Health's Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

