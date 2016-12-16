Salesville motorist 'critical' after morning crash
Authorities have identified the man found unresponsive in his truck following an accident at the intersection of Putney Ridge and Easton roads Friday morning as James McManaway, a 54-year-old Salesville area resident. McManaway was initially transported by United Ambulance to Southeastern Med where he was stabilized before being flown by emergency medical helicopter to Ohio Health's Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16)
|May '16
|Dar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC