Public may pay respects to John Glenn at the Ohio Statehouse
COLUMBUS The body of Senator John Glenn will lie in repose in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse Friday, Dec. 16. Senator Glenn will lie in repose, under a United States Marine honor guard, in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse from noon-8 p.m. The Ohio Statehouse will be open extended hours during the viewing, and all three public entrances will accept visitors through 8 p.m. The event is not ticketed and is open to the public. Please note, visitors will be required go through security as they enter the Ohio Statehouse.
