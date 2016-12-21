Ohio 33 mins ago 3:05 p.m.Why are so many astronauts from Ohio?
They were somewhere between Cambridge and New Concord, following the country road that cuts through Ohio's meadows of blooming wildflowers and grazing cows, when their eyes turned to the sky. His father stopped the car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16)
|May '16
|Dar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC