JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for ...

JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Cambridge and Guernsey County

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

12:03 p.m., deputies investigating a verbal dispute at a Mineral Avenue home in Buffalo charged Gregory D. Moore Jr., 30, Cambridge, with violating a protection order and served him with a warrant. 11:16 p.m., accident involving two tractor-trailers in the parking lot at a Wintergreen Road business; no injuries reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec 13 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16) May '16 Dar 1
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,431

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC