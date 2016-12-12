John Glenn dies: Former U.S. senator ...

John Glenn dies: Former U.S. senator and astronaut dead at age 95

Monday Dec 12 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Former U.S. senator and astronaut John Glenn died surrounded by family at a medical center in Columbus Ohio, Ohio State University President Michael V. Drake confirmed Thursday . Glenn was hospitalized at Ohio State's James Cancer Hospital for more than a week before his passing.

