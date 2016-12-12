John Glenn dies: Former U.S. senator and astronaut dead at age 95
Former U.S. senator and astronaut John Glenn died surrounded by family at a medical center in Columbus Ohio, Ohio State University President Michael V. Drake confirmed Thursday . Glenn was hospitalized at Ohio State's James Cancer Hospital for more than a week before his passing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16)
|May '16
|Dar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC