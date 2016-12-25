Grant providing matching funds for Ohio projects
Heritage Ohio, along with Ohio Development Services Agency, held the Community Development Block Grant Downtown Revitalization Grant Announcement ceremony at the statehouse for seven recipient communities; four are Main Street. Each recipient will receive abouy $300,000 from the Ohio Development Services Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16)
|May '16
|Dar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC