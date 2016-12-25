Grant providing matching funds for Oh...

Grant providing matching funds for Ohio projects

Heritage Ohio, along with Ohio Development Services Agency, held the Community Development Block Grant Downtown Revitalization Grant Announcement ceremony at the statehouse for seven recipient communities; four are Main Street. Each recipient will receive abouy $300,000 from the Ohio Development Services Agency.

