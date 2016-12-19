Good Day/Weather and notes for the Guernsey County area

Center Township Trustees will have its final meeting for 2016 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. They will also have the re-organizational meeting following the regular meeting. Chordial Chorus, Cambridge Chapter of the Harmony Barbershop Society, will meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., Dr. Berk Jones office, 61630 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge.

