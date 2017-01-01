Five generations of the Lucas family recently gathered for a photo. Newborn Evelyn Rosalee Hunt "Evie" is joined by her father Jon Allen Hunt; grandmother Angela Brill DeRossette,back row, right; 46, great grandmother Susan Lucas Brill, back row, left; and great-great-grandmother Elizabeth Lucas, who is originally from Cambridge and now resides in Jennings, Fla.

