Evancho promoted at SE Med in Cambridge
Timothy Evancho has been named Vice President Chief Financial Officer at Southeastern Med by the Board of Guernsey Health Systems. "I started my career at Southeastern Med in 1988 as a staff accountant," said Evancho, who has bachelor's degree in accounting from The Ohio State University.
