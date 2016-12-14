Editorial: Views from Ohio
One by one, exemptions have eaten away at Ohio's public records law over the years. At last count, there were 29 types of records that are now protected and don't have to be made available to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cambridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Prostitues
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Looking for girl
|Oct '16
|Fedex
|1
|Given bjs (Nov '15)
|Sep '16
|Elmer F
|4
|Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09)
|Jul '16
|Posting as myself
|38
|JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16)
|May '16
|Dar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cambridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC