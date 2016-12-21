At Least 19 People Were Killed This Weekend Because of Severe Weather
In Cambridge, Ohio, an ambulance was transporting a patient on Saturday when the ambulance lost control, drove off the edge of the road and overturned multiple times, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. There were four emergency medical personnel and one patient in the ambulance at the time; the patient and one of the emergency personnel were killed, authorities said.
