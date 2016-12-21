At Least 19 People Were Killed This W...

At Least 19 People Were Killed This Weekend Because of Severe Weather

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

In Cambridge, Ohio, an ambulance was transporting a patient on Saturday when the ambulance lost control, drove off the edge of the road and overturned multiple times, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. There were four emergency medical personnel and one patient in the ambulance at the time; the patient and one of the emergency personnel were killed, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec 13 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16) May '16 Dar 1
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,377 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,621

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC