5 for Wednesday: Five articles in the Wednesday, December 14, 2016 Daily Jeffersonian

2) Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting Belmont County authorities have identified the man shot and killed along Route 800 in Somerton Monday as Clint A. Stephens, a 48-year-old resident of Jerusalem. 3) Father arrested for alleged assault The second man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at a North Avenue home in Cambridge earlier this month turned himself into authorities at the Cambridge Police Department on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.