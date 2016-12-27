5 for Tuesday: Five articles in the T...

5 for Tuesday: Five articles in the Tuesday, December 27, 2016 Daily Jeffersonian

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

2) Byesville man faces potential drug charges Drug-related felony charges are pending against a Byesville man following his arrest by Cambridge police during a traffic stop outside a Steubenville Avenue business Friday night. 3) Patrons threatened at city eatery A man intent on getting revenge after Cambridge police officers seized his marijuana is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening two restaurant patrons whom he believed called police to report suspicious behavior in the parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec 13 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16) May '16 Dar 1
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,966

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC