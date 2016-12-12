5 for Monday: Five articles in the Monday, December 12, 2016 Daily Jeffersonian

2) Man soliciting prostitution faces possible gun charge A Florida man is facing a potential weapons violation after an incident with Cambridge police involving a loaded firearm in the suspect's possession while soliciting prostitution on the city's North Side. 3) Cambridge man facing criminal charges after skirmish with police A 19-year-old Cambridge man who allegedly threatened to harm himself and others at a Meadowpark Drive residence Saturday night is facing a criminal charge following a brief skirmish with city police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.