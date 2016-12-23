5 for Friday: Five articles in the Fr...

5 for Friday: Five articles in the Friday, December 23, 2016 Daily Jeffersonian

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

2) Family of 3 killed in fire A mother, father and 3-year-old daughter were killed Thursday morning when a fire ripped through their mobile home in rural Washington County. 3) Motorist leads police on brief pursuit A Cambridge motorist is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading a police officer on a brief pursuit that ended on the city's South Side Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cambridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec 13 Big Johnson 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Prostitues Oct '16 John 1
Looking for girl Oct '16 Fedex 1
Given bjs (Nov '15) Sep '16 Elmer F 4
News Desperate for help, needy post pleas online | T... (Oct '09) Jul '16 Posting as myself 38
News JOURNAL: Law enforcement reports for Guernsey C... (May '16) May '16 Dar 1
See all Cambridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cambridge Forum Now

Cambridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cambridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Cambridge, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,631 • Total comments across all topics: 277,468,891

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC