Purplebricks to surf Californian housing market

Purplebricks is dreaming of California, with the online estate agent on Wednesday revealing it has chosen the home of Hollywood for its US debut. The AIM-listed firm, which marries an online platform with local property experts to charge a fraction of traditional agents' fees, said it aims to make the move this year because of the state's "strong housing and economic fundamentals".

