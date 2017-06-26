Powered by Homegrown Insurtech, HCI to Expand Flood Insurance Sales to 9 States
As Congress tries to figure out how to change the federal flood insurance program to encourage more private insurer involvement, one insurer isn't waiting to wade deeper into the private flood insurance business. Florida-based HCI Group is looking to take its Florida flood insurance experience and its proprietary flood insurance technology to nine additional states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naughty snap chat
|Apr '17
|Marriedman91331
|1
|Cove Point
|Mar '17
|Curious
|2
|States aim to block Trump's travel ban
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|1
|tainted waters (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|mosaic is evil
|24
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|13
|The Ranch Club (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Disgusted
|9
|Selena Gomez (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|As if
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC