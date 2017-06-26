Powered by Homegrown Insurtech, HCI t...

Powered by Homegrown Insurtech, HCI to Expand Flood Insurance Sales to 9 States

As Congress tries to figure out how to change the federal flood insurance program to encourage more private insurer involvement, one insurer isn't waiting to wade deeper into the private flood insurance business. Florida-based HCI Group is looking to take its Florida flood insurance experience and its proprietary flood insurance technology to nine additional states.

