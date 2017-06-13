New tenants signed for Md. marketplace

New tenants signed for Md. marketplace

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

Baltimore-based developer Klein Enterprises announced Tuesday that national chains Cafe Rio, Great Clips, Mod Pizza and Nail Trix, as well as Maryland-based Bay Country Liquors, have signed leases at St. Mary's Marketplace in California, Maryland. Each new tenant will operate between 1,200 and 4,200 square feet of retail space and is expected to open in late 2017 into early 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naughty snap chat Apr '17 Marriedman91331 1
Cove Point Mar '17 Curious 2
News States aim to block Trump's travel ban Mar '17 o see the light 1
News tainted waters (Sep '08) Jan '17 mosaic is evil 24
News US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House... (Nov '16) Dec '16 o see the light 13
The Ranch Club (Nov '13) Nov '16 Disgusted 9
Selena Gomez (Jul '16) Jul '16 As if 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

California Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

California Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

California, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC