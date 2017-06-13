New tenants signed for Md. marketplace
Baltimore-based developer Klein Enterprises announced Tuesday that national chains Cafe Rio, Great Clips, Mod Pizza and Nail Trix, as well as Maryland-based Bay Country Liquors, have signed leases at St. Mary's Marketplace in California, Maryland. Each new tenant will operate between 1,200 and 4,200 square feet of retail space and is expected to open in late 2017 into early 2018.
