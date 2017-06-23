Contracts For June 23, 2017

Austal USA, Mobile, Alabama, is being awarded a not-to-exceed Congressional cost cap of $584,200,000 fixed-price-incentive firm target contract for the construction of a littoral combat ship , to include associated cost-plus-fixed-fee LCS class services and related material, and firm-fixed-price integrated data environment support. The contract also includes options for the construction of additional LCS, class services, and post-delivery availability support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.