Contracts For June 23, 2017

Contracts For June 23, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Austal USA, Mobile, Alabama, is being awarded a not-to-exceed Congressional cost cap of $584,200,000 fixed-price-incentive firm target contract for the construction of a littoral combat ship , to include associated cost-plus-fixed-fee LCS class services and related material, and firm-fixed-price integrated data environment support. The contract also includes options for the construction of additional LCS, class services, and post-delivery availability support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naughty snap chat Apr '17 Marriedman91331 1
Cove Point Mar '17 Curious 2
News States aim to block Trump's travel ban Mar '17 o see the light 1
News tainted waters (Sep '08) Jan '17 mosaic is evil 24
News US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House... (Nov '16) Dec '16 o see the light 13
The Ranch Club (Nov '13) Nov '16 Disgusted 9
Selena Gomez (Jul '16) Jul '16 As if 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

California Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

California Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

California, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,990,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC