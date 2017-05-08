California may end ban on communists in government jobs
Being a communist would no longer be a fireable offense for California government employees under a bill passed Monday by the state Assembly. Lawmakers narrowly approved the bill to repeal part of a law enacted during the Red Scare of the 1940s and '50s when fear that communists were trying to infiltrate and overthrow the U.S. government was rampant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naughty snap chat
|Apr 17
|Marriedman91331
|1
|Cove Point
|Mar '17
|Curious
|2
|States aim to block Trump's travel ban
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|1
|tainted waters (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|mosaic is evil
|24
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|13
|The Ranch Club (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Disgusted
|9
|Selena Gomez (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|As if
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC