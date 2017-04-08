Governor Brown's "Resistance" Fails to Protect California Communities
Sacramento, CA, April 4, 2017-Maryland's Republican Governor Hogan today signed historic legislation to ban hydraulic fracturing. California Governor Jerry Brown continues to posture as a climate leader while failing to act on oil and gas extraction in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cove Point
|Mar 30
|Curious
|2
|States aim to block Trump's travel ban
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|tainted waters (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|mosaic is evil
|24
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|13
|The Ranch Club (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Disgusted
|9
|Selena Gomez (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|As if
|1
|JLo pretty but old and (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Fake
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC