Governor Brown's "Resistance" Fails to Protect California Communities

Sacramento, CA, April 4, 2017-Maryland's Republican Governor Hogan today signed historic legislation to ban hydraulic fracturing. California Governor Jerry Brown continues to posture as a climate leader while failing to act on oil and gas extraction in the state.

