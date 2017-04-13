Contracts For April 13, 2017
Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is being awarded a $372,529,648 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for depot level engine repair for the AE21000D3 engine on the KC-130J aircraft in support of the Marine Corps and the government of Korea. Work will be performed in Oakland, California ; Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada ; Alverca, Portugal ; Farnborough, Hampshire, United Kingdom ; and Indianapolis, Indiana .
