ADPVoice: Closing The Gender Pay Gap: A Strategic And Operational Advantage
Would your organization invest $3 million to adjust pay and attempt to close an identified gender pay gap? According to Fortune , Salesforce recently did just that. The organization is committed to growing by attracting the best tech talent, and they have made it abundantly clear to top female talent that their organization prioritizes a level playing field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naughty snap chat
|Apr 17
|Marriedman91331
|1
|Cove Point
|Mar '17
|Curious
|2
|States aim to block Trump's travel ban
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|1
|tainted waters (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|mosaic is evil
|24
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|13
|The Ranch Club (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Disgusted
|9
|Selena Gomez (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|As if
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC