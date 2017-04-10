Trump's new travel ban faces multiple...

Trump's new travel ban faces multiple courtroom tests

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Northwest Asian Weekly

President Donald Trump's revised travel ban was scheduled to be scrutinized in federal courtrooms across the country on March 15. In Maryland, a U.S. judge was expected to hear arguments from the American Civil Liberties Union and others who want to stop the new directive and more than a half-dozen states are trying to derail the executive order affecting travelers from six Muslim-majority nations. In Washington state, Attorney General Bob Ferguson is pushing for a hearing before Judge James Robart, who halted the original ban last month.

