The Latest: States seeks Tuesday Trump travel ban hearing
" The Latest on a lawsuit filed by Washington and other states seeking to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban : Washington and four other states trying to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting predominantly Muslim nations are seeking a Tuesday hearing before a federal judge in Seattle. In a new complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the new travel ban is unconstitutional and harms state residents, universities and businesses, especially tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon who rely on foreign workers.
